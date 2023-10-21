Toronto

    • One person hospitalized after being stabbed in the back at Yonge-Dundas Square

    Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
    A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the back at Yonge-Dundas Square.

    Police say the incident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The suspect, a white man in a black leather jacket, allegedly fled the scene. He was last seen heading westbound on Dundas Street West.

    Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24 that the victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Investigators remain on scene.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

