TORONTO -- One person has died and another is in hospital after a shooting in Scarborough Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Brimley Road and Sheppard Avenue East around 10 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Paramedics said that two adults were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A few hours later, Toronto police confirmed that one of the victims had died.

The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

No further details have been released about the victims or the suspects.