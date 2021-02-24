TORONTO -- One person has died and another has been rushed to hospital following an incident in Richmond Hill, York paramedics said.

Emergency crews were called to the area of King Road and Yonge Street just before 8 p.m. for a domestic incident.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said, while another was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not released any details about the incident specifically, but said there is a large police presence near Bond Crescent and King Road, and that a man was in custody.

“Our Major Crimes unit has been engaged,” police said in a social media post. “There will be a larger police presence there for a time.”