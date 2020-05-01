TORONTO -- v class="polopoly_embed" data-attribute="embed_code">

The city says one person was found dead this morning following a fire at a homeless encampment in Rosedale.

In a news release issued this morning, the City of Toronto said firefighters were called to a fire at an encampment near Mount Pleasant Road and Bloor Street East shortly before 8:30 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, one person was found dead by fire crews.

“A comprehensive investigation into the origin, cause and circumstances associated with this fire is underway in collaboration between Toronto Fire Services, the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal and the Toronto Police Service,” the news release read.

The city says since the pandemic began, staff have been monitoring encampment sites and removing dangerous materials, including propane tanks.

“While there has been a moratorium on clearing encampments, the city’s Streets to Homes outreach teams have also continually been out, checking on people living outside and offering services, such as housing options,” officials said in the news release.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg commented on the deadly fire on Twitter on Friday morning.