Published Monday, March 9, 2020 4:01PM EDT
An Ontario Provincial Police badge is seen in this file photo. (File Photo/The Canadian Press)
TORONTO -- One person has died following a collision on a highway in Hamilton on Monday.
Emergency crews were called to Highway 6, just outside of the Hamilton airport, after receiving reports of a collision.
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that at least two vehicles were involved in the crash.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.