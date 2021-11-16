Advertisement
One person found without vital signs after Scarborough shooting
Published Tuesday, November 16, 2021 10:49PM EST
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
TORONTO -- One person has been found without vital signs following a shooting in the Curran Hall area in Scarborough.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Orton Park Road where the victim was found. A vehicle was also located at the scene with bullet holes.
Toronto police said a grey vehicle was seen fleeing the area.
There is no word so far about possible suspects.
Police said the area will be closed off as they investigate the shooting.