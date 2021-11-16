TORONTO -- One person has been found without vital signs following a shooting in the Curran Hall area in Scarborough.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Orton Park Road where the victim was found. A vehicle was also located at the scene with bullet holes.

Toronto police said a grey vehicle was seen fleeing the area.

There is no word so far about possible suspects.

Police said the area will be closed off as they investigate the shooting.