

Lexy Benedict, CTV Toronto





One person has been found dead on an 8th floor balcony after a five-alarm fire broke out at a North York apartment last night.

During the course of @Toronto_Fire and OFMEM fire investigation operations, one deceased person has been located on an 8th floor balcony of 235 Gosford. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and those affected by this tragic loss. — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) November 16, 2019

Toronto Fire Chief Mathew Pegg tweeted this morning that during the course of their current investigation, one person was located deceased.

Crews were called to a 15-storey building at 235 Gosford Boulevard, just north of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive just before 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, Toronto Fire arrived and saw visible flames and heavy smoke.

The fire broke out on the 7th floor of the building before spreading to other floors, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters.

"Our crews have successfully located, rescued and removed a number of patients. They are now in the care of Toronto Paramedic Services," he said.

Pegg said six people were transferred to paramedics. One person was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition, Toronto paramedics said.

According to Toronto Fire, the building is going to remain evacuated, and residents are currently displaced.

20 people are staying at the Driftwood Community Centre, said Toronto Fire.

The Red Cross and Office of Emergency Management are helping people find shelter temporarily.

The fire was declared under control around 9:30 p.m.

22 fire trucks and almost 100 personnel were on the scene.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is also investigating the incident.

Toronto Fire said that the building will not reopen until Electrical Safety, Toronto Building Department and the Toronto Fire Investigation is complete.