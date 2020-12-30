TORONTO -- One person is dead following a fire inside a residence in Toronto’s Oakwood-Vaughan neighbourhood Wednesday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., fire crews and police responded to a two-alarm house fire at Clovelly and Glenholme avenues.

One person was found deceased inside the home, police said.

Toronto Fire Services said the bulk of the fire has since been put out.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

“Deepest condolences to family, friends and all those impacted by the fatal fire on Clovelly Avenue tonight. Our Toronto fire investigators will work with Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal to determine the origin, cause and circumstances of this terrible fire,” Toronto fire Chief Matthew Pegg tweeted.

Police and fire crews remain on scene.