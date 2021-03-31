TORONTO -- One person was found deceased after a structure fire in Hamilton, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Hamilton Fire Services, emergency crews were called to a two-storey apartment building around 5:20 p.m. near Barton and Mary streets after heavy smoke was seen coming from a unit on the second floor.

Officials were told that a person was still inside the apartment.

“Firefighters immediately initiated aggressive search and rescue operations in the second floor apartment,” Hamilton Fire said in a news release issued Wednesday. “During these operations a deceased person was located by firefighters.”

The fire was quickly brought under control, officials said, and no other injuries were reported.

The apartment in question sustained significant damage as a result of the fire and the rest of the building sustained smoke damage. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to assist with the investigation.