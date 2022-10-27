One person fatally struck by GO train in Markham

One person is dead after being struck by a GO train in Markham on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said it happened just before 5 p.m. near Markham GO station.

No other details about the incident have been released.

GO Transit says northbound trains on the Stouffville line will travel as far as Unionville station while the investigation is being done.

Shuttle buses are available to bring passengers north to Centennial, Markham, Mount Joy, Stouffville and Old Elm GO stations.

York Regional Police have also closed the roads near Markham GO station due to the investigation.