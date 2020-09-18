TORONTO -- One person is dead following a collision on Highway 401 in Pickering, Ont. late Friday morning.

Not much is known about the collision, but Ontario Provincial Police did confirm that multiple vehicles were involved.

OPP SGT Dan Hunter said that it appears as though one of the vehicles was stalled at the time of the collision.

One other person was transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.

OPP said that one vehicle was on fire.

"You can see a trail of fuel that’s burnt on the highway and then you see a burnt out SUV," Hunter said.

Hunter said the victim was female and was found deceased inside the SUV.

All lanes of the westbound Highway 401 collectors are closed around White Road, police said. The roadway could be closed for several hours.