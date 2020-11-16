TORONTO -- One person has died following a rescue from Lake Ontario in Oshawa on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Following a call at 1:25 p.m., Durham Regional Police said the female was taken out of the water near Birchcliffe Avenue without vital signs and was taken to hospital with the assistance of Oshawa Fire and Durham Paramedic Services.

In a tweet published just after 2:30 p.m., police said she was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police have not said how the victim ended up in the water, but say an investigation is ongoing.