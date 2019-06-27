

Joshua Freeman, CTV News TOronto





One person is dead following a stabbing in Brampton Thursday night.

Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Hansen Road North and Charters Road just after 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report a male who had been stabbed.

A short time later police confirmed that they were investigating a homicide.

One person is in custody so far, according to police.

Officers are expected to provide more details about the incident later tonight.