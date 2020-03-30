TORONTO -- One person has died after a vehicle slammed into the Princes’ Gates at Exhibition Place and burst into flames Monday.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at Strachan Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard, Toronto police said.

Toronto Fire said at least one person was inside the vehicle when crews arrived at the scene.

That person was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene, Toronto Paramedic Services says. There was no immediate information about the age or gender of the person.

No other vehicles appear to have been involved.

It’s not yet clear what caused the collision.