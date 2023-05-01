One person dead, three others injured after Scarborough collision: police

One person is dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough on Monday morning.

It happened near Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue just before 11 a.m.

Police say that one of the vehicles went off the road and into a field as a result.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There others were transported to hospital, one via emergency run.

It is not clear how severe their injuries are.

The intersection is currently closed to accommodate the investigation, police say.