

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A 40-year-old man is dead and two other people are injured after an early-morning collision in Scarborough.

It happened in the intersection of Meadowvale Road and Generation Boulevard just before 3 a.m.

Reports from the scene suggest that a BMW sedan was headed southbound on Meadowvale Road when it collided with a Dodge Caravan in the intersection.

The driver of the minivan was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene. A female occupant of the minivan, meanwhile, had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency crews.

She was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to paramedics.

The male driver of the BMW was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The force of the impact was such that the engine was actually torn out of the minivan and was visible along the roadside early Friday morning.

Police have said that they are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision or seen either vehicle in the moments leading up to it.

Meadowvale Road has been closed from Highway 401 to Generation Boulevard as police conduct a full reconstruction of the collision. Generation Boulevard is also closed at Meadowvale Road.