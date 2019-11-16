

Lexy Benedict, CTV Toronto





One person is dead following a shooting at Oakwood and Vaughan last night.

Toronto police received several reports of gunshots being fired at 1:42 a.m. this morning in the area of Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road.

Police located a victim screaming and suffering from serious injuries.

Paramedics were called and he died, but police are unsure if he died in the ambulance or at the hospital.

Thamim Chowdhury was working in the area when he heard shots last night, but wasn’t surprised.

“It was like a normal thing to us,” said Chowdhury.

“It’s scary to work here on the weekend nights, and it’s scary for the residents of the neighbourhood.”

Forensics and the homicide unit are on scene investigation.

Toronto Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

No suspect information has been released.