One person dead following 2-vehicle collision in Ajax

One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Ajax.

The crash, which involved the drivers of a car and a motorcyclist, happened on Monday shortly before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Taunton Road East and Audley Road.

As a result, Taunton Road was closed between Lake Ridge Road and Warner Drive and Audley Road between Williamson Drive East and Pickering Concession Road 5, but they have since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.