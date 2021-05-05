TORONTO -- One person is dead and at least four other people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton, Ont.

Hamilton police said they were called to Highway 6, between Edgewood Road and the 8th Concession, just before 1 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead on scene, while two others, including a woman in her 30s, were taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Two other people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Three other people were also being treated at the scene but did not go to hospital, paramedics said.

Authorities have not released the age or gender of the person who died.

"We are still trying to determine exactly what took place here in this collision. It appears to be a rear-end type collision," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

"Currently our collision reconstruction team are on their way. We have members of the Burlington OPP at scene as well speaking to witnesses and involved drivers. If anyone has information please call Burlington OPP and let us know... Obviously we have many questions that need to be answered."

Police said roads in the area will be closed for several hours while they investigate.