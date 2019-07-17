One person dead, another seriously injured after collision in Hamilton
Emergency crews attend the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 6 on July 17, 2019. (@OPP_HSD/Twitter)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 6:45PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 17, 2019 6:51PM EDT
One person has died and another has been seriously injured after a collision in Hamilton on Wednesday.
According to Ontario Provincial Police, officers were called to Highway 6, near 12th Concession, for reports of a head-on collision.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it is not known if any other vehicles were involved in the collision.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.