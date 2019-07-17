

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





One person has died and another has been seriously injured after a collision in Hamilton on Wednesday.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, officers were called to Highway 6, near 12th Concession, for reports of a head-on collision.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it is not known if any other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.