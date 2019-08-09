

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





One person has died and another is injured after a shooting took place in the city's east end in broad daylight.

On Friday at around 2:25 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Wakunda Place and O’Connor Drive for reports of multiple gunshots heard nearby.

When officers arrived at the scene they said they located two victims in different spots.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. Toronto paramedics said that another victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.



The scene of a shooting in the city's east end on August 9, 2019 is seen. (CTV News Toronto)

Toronto police Insp. Jim Gotell said the two victims were shot while they were trying to run away.

“Based on our initial investigation so far, we can say that this was a street gang-related shooting and we believe that the two individuals shot here today were targeted,” Gotell said.

Police would not say how investigators came to that conclusion.

A woman who identified herself as the aunt of both victims said she rushed home from work after hearing there was a shooting.

“Now I have to go to funeral and watch his little daughter cry because someone took her daddy,” she said. “I don’t know what to say, I am just dumbfounded right now.”

Police said they are searching the area for more potential victims.

No suspect information has been released in connection with the incident, but police said that they fled the area in a vehicle.

Homicide detectives are on their way to the scene.

Roads have been blocked nearby as an investigation is conducted.