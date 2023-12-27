TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person dead, another in hospital after collision in Georgetown

    Police are investigating a fatal collision in Georgetown. Police are investigating a fatal collision in Georgetown.

    One person is dead, and another is in hospital after a collision in Georgetown Wednesday.

    Halton Regional Police said it occurred in the area of 17 Side Road and Trafalgar Road.

    There is no immediate word on the condition of the person in the hospital.

    The cause of the collision is under investigation.

    Police closed Trafalgar Road between 17 Side Road and 15 Side Road for several hours but it has reopened.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News