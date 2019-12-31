TORONTO -- Police say that one person is dead after a collision in Markham Tuesday night.

The incident happened at approximately 7:20 p.m. in the area of Elgin Mills Road and Ninth Line after two vehicles collided, according to police.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and one male has been arrested for impaired driving, police said.

In a news release issued Tuesday, York Regional Police said that the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been contacted due to an “interaction” between police and the suspect vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.