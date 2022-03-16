One person dead after workplace accident in Oshawa, Ont.
A Ministry of Labour investigation is underway after a fatal workplace accident in Oshawa on Wednesday morning.
It happened on Waverly Street North near Adelaide Avenue West at around 8:45 a.m.
Durham police confirm that one person is deceased as a result.
The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.
This is a developing news story. More to come.
