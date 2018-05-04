

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





One person has been pronounced dead and another is in life threatening condition after being hit by a falling tree in Milton during the wind storm Friday.

Halton police say that two men who worked for a tree service company were working on a tree near 20 Side Road and 4th Line Nassagaweya. Due to weather conditions, a tree fell.

One man was pronounced at the scene. The other has been taken to Hamilton General Hospital in life-threatening condition.

The Ministry of Labour is now investigating.

The incident happened during a severe wind storm that hit the GTA and most of southern Ontario.

Early Friday morning, Environment Canada issued multiple watches and warnings for the GTA. As of 5 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning had ended for the Greater Toronto Area, but a wind warning remains in effect.

The agency says winds capable of gusting between 90 and 100 kilometers an hour could hit the area Friday evening.

The weather agency said that severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when atmospheric conditions are capable of producing damaging winds, torrential rainfall, or large hail. The cause of the storm is a cold front blasting through the area in the afternoon.

The weather statement covers the GTA, and other parts of southern Ontario, including Hamilton, Barrie, and the Kawarthas.

The main threat, Environment Canada says, is damaging wind gusts. These winds can cause damage to buildings and break branches off trees.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” the special weather statement said.

The office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that people take cover immediately if threatening weather occurs.

Winds are expected to diminish later this evening.

High winds caused damage

Residents reported that shingles from their home’s roof were completely ripped off. A sign above a storefronts on Bloor Street West has fallen to the ground and street lights near university and college dangled from their posts.

A tree knocked over by the severe winds narrowly missed a school bus in Mississauga. The bus was driving near the intersection of Sayers Road and Clarkson Road North.

There were 27 children on board between the ages of seven and 10. No one was injured.

The occupants were loaded on to another bus, but Sayers Road will be closed until the tree can be removed.

A telephone pole also snapped near Ninth Line and Dundas Street East. Halton police say it was “presumably due to high winds.” Telephone cables were left dangling close to the roadway. Southbound lanes of Ninth Line have been shut down. Oakville Hydro was contacted.

Around 3:40 p.m., a man in his 50s was injured after a tree fell on him near Windermere Avenue and Bloor Street West. He was transported to a local hospital.

The tree fell right in front of a Bulk Barn. Supervisor Jeanette Jansen said she was on cash when she heard a big bang and watched a woman get hit by branches. She called 911.

“One man also got hit,” she told CP24. “He wanted to get up. We told him to stay down. I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

@CTVToronto huge trees down all over my street in Mississauga pic.twitter.com/Zf6nDcgTf7 — Megan Matheson (@megs_matheson) May 4, 2018



About 30,000 customers without power

As of 6 p.m., Toronto Fire Services were responding to 133 active incidents.

“We are dealing with very large emergency call volumes as a result of the wind storms. Please remain vigilant and very careful if you are out,” Toronto Fire tweeted.

Matthew Pegg, Chief of Toronto Fire Services, said they are prioritizing calls and implementing severe weather protocols.

Toronto Hydro said they were “experiencing scattered outages in the city due to weather.”

In a news release, Toronto Hydro said that restoration is being hampered by the winds. They also advise residents to be mindful of fallen wires and to stay at least 10 metres away from them.

As of 8 p.m., Toronto Hydro said 30,000 customers without power.

"The wind continues to have some strong gusts, which is hampering repairs," they said. "Crews can't go up in buckets to assess damage and make repairs as it's unsafe."

Veridan Connections says approximately 10,000 customers are without power. Most of those customers are in or around Ajax.

“High winds are making power restoration efforts difficult, but rest assured we’re working to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible,” they said in a tweet.

Road, park, and transit closures

Ontario Provincial Police says the QEW is closed in both directions at the Burlington Skyway due to the high winds. They did not provide an estimated time for the closure to end.

High Park has been closed temporarily due to high winds.

The winds also forced the TTC to slow down their service. Subway trains are operating at reduced speeds, around 30 kilometres an hour, in open areas to ensure safe stopping.

According to Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins, GO Transit riders can expect delays of up to 60 minutes.

Aikens urged people to stay home if they can, saying that trees and flying debris were impacting GO Transit.

Heavy winds are causing significant #GOtrain and #GObus delays with fallen trees & debris blocking roads & tracks, broken railway crossings & power outages. Please expect to be delayed. Thanks for your patience. — GO Transit (@GOtransit) May 4, 2018

UP Express service has also been suspended. Officials on scene say the emergency door has shattered and there is debris on the tracks.

Flights grounded at Pearson airport

Due to the extreme weather, all flights coming and going from Pearson International Airport have been grounded.

Flights are operating as usual at Billy Bishop Airport.