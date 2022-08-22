One person dead after vehicle hits North York Home following collision

One person has died following a collision in which a vehicle ended up striking a North York home.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. near Weston Road and Starview Lane, near Sheppard Avenue West.

Little information has been provided regarding the circumstances of the collision, but police say that one of the two vehicles involved ended up hitting a home in the area.

According to police, paramedics performed CPR on one patient, but they succumbed to their injuries.

It is not clear if any other injuries have been reported.

Police say that drivers should expect lengthy road closures in the area as officials investigate the incident.