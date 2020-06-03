Advertisement
Toronto News | Weather & Traffic | CTV News Toronto
One person dead after two-vehicle crash in Hamilton
Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020 10:50PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, June 3, 2020 11:40PM EDT
Police are investigating a fatal collision in Hamilton.
TORONTO -- One person is dead and four others are seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in Hamilton Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Nebo and Airport roads just before 10 p.m. for reports of a crash.
Hamilton paramedics said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Four others were taken to a trauma centre in serious, possibly life-threatening condition, paramedics said.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
This is a developing story. More to come.