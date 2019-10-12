One person dead after two-vehicle collision in York Region
York Regional police are investigating after one person has died in a two-vehicle collision in Markham. (CTV News Toronto)
Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, October 12, 2019 9:10PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 12, 2019 11:24PM EDT
One person has died in hospital after a two-vehicle collision near the border of Markham and Whitchurch-Stoufville.
Emergency crews were called to the area of York Durham Line and 19th Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.
York Regional Police said one person with life-threatening injuries was taken to a hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead.
The driver of one of the vehicles was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police have closed the intersection for police investigation.