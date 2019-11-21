One person dead after two-vehicle collision in Stoney Creek
CTV News Toronto Published Thursday, November 21, 2019 10:39PM EST
Hamilton police are investigating after a fatal two-vehicle crash in Stoney Creek. (CTV News Toronto)
One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Stoney Creek on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Upper Centennial Parkway and Highland Road East just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.
Hamilton police said a victim was taken to hospital, where the person were later pronounced dead.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Police have closed the road for investigation.