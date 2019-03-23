

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood overnight.

It happened near Sheppard Avenue and Sunfield Road just after 3 a.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that one vehicle had entered the intersection from Sunfield Road when it was struck by an eastbound vehicle travelling along Sheppard.

One of the two vehicles then took out at a bus shelter as a result of the collision.

Police say that one person is currently being investigated at the scene.

A full reconstruction of the collision is planned.