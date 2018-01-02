One person dead after tractor trailer, SUV collide in Oakville
A tractor trailer and SUV are seen after a serious crash in Oakville on Jan. 2, 2018. (Dave Ritchie)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 11:35AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 2, 2018 11:43AM EST
One person was killed and another injured when a tractor trailer and an SUV collided head-on in an industrial part of Oakville on Tuesday morning, spilling a large amount of fuel onto the roadway.
Peel Paramedics said they were called to Ford and Royal Windsor drives at 10:26 a.m. for a report of a collision.
They arrived to find a tractor trailer and SUV, both with significant damage to their engine bays, on opposite shoulders of the roadway with fuel spilled all around. A white van with front-end damage could also be seen nearby.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene while another person was taken from one of the vehicles to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A green tarp was drawn across the front seats of the SUV.
A total of three ambulances were sent to the scene.
Halton Regional Police are asking the public to avoid the area if at all possible.