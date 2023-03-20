One person dead after shooting in Mississauga
One person is dead after a shooting in a residential area of Mississauga Monday night.
Peel police said officers responded to the area of Dream Crest Road and Fallingbrook Drive at 7:40 p.m. for a report of a person shot.
Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
There’s a large police presence in place and members of the public are advised to avoid the area as an investigation gets underway.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
