One person dead after shooting in Mississauga

One person is dead after a shooting in a residential area of Mississauga Monday night.

Peel police said officers responded to the area of Dream Crest Road and Fallingbrook Drive at 7:40 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s a large police presence in place and members of the public are advised to avoid the area as an investigation gets underway.

No suspect information has been released at this time.