TORONTO -- One person is dead following a collision involving multiple vehicles, including a transport truck, on Highway 400 in North York this morning.

It happened in the southbound lanes of the highway south of Finch Avenue at around 7 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said there has been one confirmed fatality and multiple people were also injured. It is not known how many people were injured in the crash or the severity of their injuries.

The southbound lanes of the highway are closed for the investigation.

“This is going to be a major issue here all morning,” Schmidt told CP24.

“This is going to be a very challenging morning for commuters and a devastating morning for anyone involved in this crash.”

The highway is expected to remain closed for much of the morning and afternoon.