One person dead after head-on collision in Vaughan
Published Wednesday, January 12, 2022 7:02PM EST
A York Regional Police cruiser blocks Teston Road in Vaughan following a fatal collision.
One person has been killed in a head-on crash in Vaughan, York Regional Police say.
It happened Wednesday evening on Teston Road between Weston Road and Pine Valley Drive.
Police said one person was pronounced dead.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Police said roads in the area are expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation.