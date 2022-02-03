One person has been pronounced dead following a collision on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the busy highway, near Royal York Road, shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Toronto police said a truck collided with another vehicle. One person has since been pronounced dead, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

It is not yet clear how the collision occurred.

All westbound lanes of the expressway are currently blocked, with vehicles being let off at Park Lawn Road.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area for the time being