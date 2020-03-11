One person dead after fire in Toronto apartment building
Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020 10:18AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, March 11, 2020 12:00PM EDT
A Toronto police cruiser is seen at an apartment building in Toronto after a fire broke out on Wednesday morning. (Brian Weatherhead)
TORONTO -- A person has died after a fire broke out in a Toronto apartment on Wednesday morning, police say.
Authorities said they were called to a 20-storey apartment building, in the Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue area, just after 9:30 a.m.
The age or gender of the person has not been released.
This is a developing news story. More information to come.