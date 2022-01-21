A man is dead after a shooting in Oshawa on Friday afternoon.

It happened near King Street and Central Park Boulevard at around 3:20 p.m.

Police say that the victim was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and was rushed to hospital, only to be pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

A taxi was left at the scene of the shooting and police say that they are trying to determine whether it might be associated with the victim.

Police are also present at a secondary scene at Athol Street and Central Park Boulevard that they say is related to the investigation.

Homicide detectives have been called in.