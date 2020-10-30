TORONTO -- A person is dead following a multi-vehicle collision involving a school bus on the QEW in Oakville Friday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Shortly before 8 a.m., OPP responded to a collision on the westbound QEW west of Ford Dr.

Police said a school bus with students on it was involved in the crash.

No students were injured, police said.

“We’re thankful that it sounds like the students on the bus weren’t injured so that’s fortunate," OPP Const. Lauren Ball told CP24 Friday morning.

Also involved in the collision was a vehicle that was pinned under a gravel hauler but has since been removed.

Peel Paramedics said at least one person was possibly trapped in the vehicle.

Shortly after, OPP tweeted that one person involved in the collision has died.

OPP have not confirmed if the deceased was the person trapped in the vehicle.

Burlington OPP are currently on scene Fort Erie bound QEW collision involving a school bus, dump truck and several other vehicles. All westbound lanes closed at Ford Drive. One person from an involved car is deceased. ^lb pic.twitter.com/DHD9WxWwON — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 30, 2020

Halton Paramedics said they have transported two other patients with minor injuries to hospital. These patients were not from the school bus or from the vehicle underneath the truck, paramedics said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police have asked for another school bus to come to the scene to transfer the students.

All lanes are blocked on the westbound QEW west of Ford Dr. as police investigate.