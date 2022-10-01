One person dead after collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga

One person is dead after a collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga.

It occurred on the westbound collector lanes at Dixie Road Saturday morning.

Peel paramedics say one person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

They added that they will be transporting several injured people, but they cannot confirm the exact number and the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police have closed the westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 at Dixie Road for investigation.