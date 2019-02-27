

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





One person has been pronounced dead after a collision involving a transport truck in Vaughan Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to Zenway Boulevard, near Huntington Road, around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Police said that when emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found a transport truck that had collided with a Pontiac Sunfire.

The 51-year-old driver of the Pontiac Sunfire had to be extricated from the vehicle, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital, but later succumbed to their injuries.

“The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision, are being asked to please come forward,” investigators said in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7704 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.