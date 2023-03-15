One person dead after being hit by tow truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville

Police are investigating a fatal workplace incident in Whitchurch-Stouffville. (Chopper 24) Police are investigating a fatal workplace incident in Whitchurch-Stouffville. (Chopper 24)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton