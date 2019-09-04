

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead and the homicide unit has been called in to investigate following an alleged assault in the Downsview area.

Officers were called to the area of near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at around 9:12 p.m. for an assault call.

After first responders arrived, one person was transported to a local hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, police told CP24.

There was no immediate information about the identity of the victim or any possible suspects, police said.

"If anyone has any information or witnessed the incident, call police," Const. Alex Li said.