TORONTO -- One person is dead following a fire at a home in Scarborough on Friday morning, according to Toronto fire.

Shortly after 8 a.m., fire crews responded to a blaze at an apartment building on Carabob Court, near Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue.

Crews found that there had been a small fire in the bathroom and that the fire was out by the time they arrived, according to Toronto fire.

One person was found deceased on scene, Toronto fire said.

The cause of the fire and death is under investigation.