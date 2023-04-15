One person dead after shooting in Keelesdale

A man has died after being shot in the city’s Keelesdale neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police say they responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment building in the area of Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive, north of Eglinton Avenue West, just before 5 p.m.

When they arrived, police located a male victim with life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they do not have suspect information.