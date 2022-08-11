One person critically injured in shooting at Toronto Muslim Cemetery

One person has been critically injured in a shooting at a cemetery in Richmond Hill, York Regional Police say.

Officers responded to a weapons call at Toronto Muslim Cemetery on Leslie Street on Thursday afternoon.

When they arrived, officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle at the gate.

Police say his injuries are life-threatening.

It is unclear where exactly the shooting occurred, but police say they are looking for three to four male suspects.

No descriptions of the suspects have been released.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.