One person critically injured in industrial accident at Rexdale metal fabrication facility

One person has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following an industrial accident at a metal fabrication business in Rexdale.

It happened at a facility on Guided Court near Steeles Avenue and Martin Grove Road just before 8:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire says that crews administered CPR on the patient, who was without vital signs at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, though Toronto Fire say that initial reports suggested that the patient may have been trapped at first following some sort of "crushing" type incident.

