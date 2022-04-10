One person critically injured in crash on Oakville highway

One person has been critically injured in a crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Oakville.

The Ontario Provincial Police said it happened Sunday evening on the Niagara-bound lanes of the highway near Ford Drive.

Police said one person was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police have closed Niagara-bound lanes of the QEW at Ford Drive and the westbound lanes of Highway 403 at Upper Middle Road.