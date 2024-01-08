One person critically injured after being struck by bus in Vaughan

One person has sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a bus during the morning rush at a busy intersection in the Woodbridge area in Vaughan.

York Regional Police said they were called to Highway 7 and Weston Road at around 7:55 a.m. after a pedestrian was struck by a bus.

Police said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area for the time being.

York Region Transit said there is currently no service at Weston Station because of the incident. They said buses will collect riders at the curbside.