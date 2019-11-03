One person charged with assault after stabbing at Scarborough house party
Emergency crews respond to reports of a fight near Blue Anchor Trail and Port Union Road on Nov. 3, 2019.
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, November 3, 2019 7:02AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 3, 2019 12:03PM EST
One person has been charged in connection with a stabbing at a house party in Scarborough Sunday morning.
Police said there was a fight involving about 12 youths at a home in the area of Blue Anchor Trail and Port Union Road, near Highway 401.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a stab wound to the chest. He was transported to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.
Police said that a "boy" has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident.
No other suspects are being sought, investigators say.