

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





One person has been charged in connection with a stabbing at a house party in Scarborough Sunday morning.

Police said there was a fight involving about 12 youths at a home in the area of Blue Anchor Trail and Port Union Road, near Highway 401.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a stab wound to the chest. He was transported to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said that a "boy" has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident.

No other suspects are being sought, investigators say.