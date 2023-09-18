One person being taken to hospital amid stabbing investigation at Whitby school: police

A Whitby school was briefly placed under a lockdown on Monday afternoon due to a stabbing investigation.

The lockdown at Father Leo J Austin Catholic Secondary School was first put into effect just before 12:30 p.m. and was lifted approximately 10 minutes later.

Police say that one person is being transported to a Toronto-area hospital with unknown injuries.

One person has also been taken into custody by Durham police.

It is not clear what charges, if any, they will face.

Police continue to investigate at the scene.